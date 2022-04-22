Anzac Day 2022 services in the Ballarat region
Here is where you can catch an Anzac Day commemorative service in the Ballarat region on April 25, 2022.
BALLARAT
5.45am: Dawn service at the Cenotaph, Sturt Street
8am: Arch of Victory Service
9am: Ex-Prisoner of War Memorial Service
9.15am: St Patrick's Cathedral church commemorative mass
10am: March form-up in Lyons Street North
10.30am: Anzac Day March
11am: Commemorative service at Cenotaph; wreath laying at Cenotaph at service's conclusion
SEBASTOPOL
8.45am: March, Victoria Street to Walker Street, followed by commemorative service
BUNINYONG and CAMBRIAN HILL
10.15am: Anzac Day service at Buninyong RSL Hall, Learmonth Street
Guest speaker is Major Chris Fox, Operations Officer with 8/7th Bn, RVR, Ranger Barracks, Ballarat.
1pm: Short service at Buninyong Cemetery West Gate.
2pm: Short service at the Cambrian Hill Memorial Avenue.
BUNGAREE
8am: Ceremony followed by gunfire breakfast at Bungaree Recreation Reserve
CRESWICK-SMEATON
5.50am: Dawn Service followed by the Gunfire Breakfast in the senior citizens centre.
9.30am: Service at the Soldiers Graves at the Creswick Cemetery
9.50am: Service at the Memorial Stones RSL Hall.
10.30am: March assembly at the Splashpark (bottom of Albert Street).
10.45am: Creswick march
11am: Anzac Day service at Creswick Cenotaph
Noon: 2UP at the front of the Creswick RSL Hall
CLUNES
6am: Dawn Service at the Clunes Cenotaph
8.30am: Cemetery Commemoration Service
10.50am: March from RSL to Cenotaph
DAYLESFORD
6.15am: Dawn Service at the Daylesford Cenotaph
10.30am: March (meet at 10.15am from the Daylesford Town Hall) along Vincent Street, to the Cenotaph upon arrival a service will take place.
GOLDEN PLAINS SHIRE
Corindhap, 6am: Corindhap Memorial Park; Dawn service and Gunfire Breakfast held at Rokewood Pub.
Meredith, 10am: Memorial service at Meredith Memorial Hall.
Smythesdale, 10am: Smythesdale War Memorial service.
Rokewood, 11am: Rokewood RSL memorial service.
Haddon, 11am: Memorial Park Cenotaph in Haddon.
MINERS REST
10am: Service at Miiners Rest Cenotaph.
CARDIGAN
7am: Service at Fireman's Memorial, crn Finches Road and Memorial Drive.