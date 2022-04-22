news, latest-news,

Here is where you can catch an Anzac Day commemorative service in the Ballarat region on April 25, 2022. BALLARAT 5.45am: Dawn service at the Cenotaph, Sturt Street 8am: Arch of Victory Service 9am: Ex-Prisoner of War Memorial Service 9.15am: St Patrick's Cathedral church commemorative mass 10am: March form-up in Lyons Street North 10.30am: Anzac Day March 11am: Commemorative service at Cenotaph; wreath laying at Cenotaph at service's conclusion SEBASTOPOL 8.45am: March, Victoria Street to Walker Street, followed by commemorative service BUNINYONG and CAMBRIAN HILL 10.15am: Anzac Day service at Buninyong RSL Hall, Learmonth Street Guest speaker is Major Chris Fox, Operations Officer with 8/7th Bn, RVR, Ranger Barracks, Ballarat. 1pm: Short service at Buninyong Cemetery West Gate. 2pm: Short service at the Cambrian Hill Memorial Avenue. BUNGAREE 8am: Ceremony followed by gunfire breakfast at Bungaree Recreation Reserve CRESWICK-SMEATON 5.50am: Dawn Service followed by the Gunfire Breakfast in the senior citizens centre. 9.30am: Service at the Soldiers Graves at the Creswick Cemetery 9.50am: Service at the Memorial Stones RSL Hall. 10.30am: March assembly at the Splashpark (bottom of Albert Street). 10.45am: Creswick march 11am: Anzac Day service at Creswick Cenotaph Noon: 2UP at the front of the Creswick RSL Hall CLUNES 6am: Dawn Service at the Clunes Cenotaph 8.30am: Cemetery Commemoration Service 10.50am: March from RSL to Cenotaph DAYLESFORD 6.15am: Dawn Service at the Daylesford Cenotaph 10.30am: March (meet at 10.15am from the Daylesford Town Hall) along Vincent Street, to the Cenotaph upon arrival a service will take place. GOLDEN PLAINS SHIRE Corindhap, 6am: Corindhap Memorial Park; Dawn service and Gunfire Breakfast held at Rokewood Pub. Meredith, 10am: Memorial service at Meredith Memorial Hall. Smythesdale, 10am: Smythesdale War Memorial service. Rokewood, 11am: Rokewood RSL memorial service. Haddon, 11am: Memorial Park Cenotaph in Haddon. MINERS REST 10am: Service at Miiners Rest Cenotaph. CARDIGAN 7am: Service at Fireman's Memorial, crn Finches Road and Memorial Drive.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/44ed3b50-7615-4f51-a3b1-accc075db3ac.jpg/r12_0_4285_2414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg