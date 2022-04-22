news, latest-news,

Spilt Milk festival is returning to Ballarat in 2022 in a major coup for the city as it emerges from COVID. After a pandemic-induced hiatus in recent years, it has announced a homecoming to Victoria Park on December 3. The event will also take place in Canberra on November 26 and - in a new location for the festival - the Gold Coast, on December 4. Around 20,000 packed Victoria Park for the festival's debut in Ballarat in 2019 - the only time it has come to Ballarat. 2019 SPILT MILK COVERAGE Festival-goers were treated to performances by Confidence Man, Dune Rats, G Flip, Lime Cordiale and Chvrches, among others, at the last Spilt Milk in 2019. The 2022 line-up is set to be released on April 28 at 8am. Punters can register for line-up and ticketing news here. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

