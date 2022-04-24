news, latest-news,

Wood, fire, metal, heat and steam will take centre stage at a unique sensory event at Sovereign Hill this month. The 'Whisky in the Wheelwrights' workshop demonstrates the classic art of hot tyring and steam bending while guests sip artisan crafted whiskies. It is being held for the second time after the first event's sellout success. Head of external engagement Mark Hemetsberger said 'Whisky in the Wheelwrights' was so different to anything Sovereign Hill had done before. "People got a chance to experience our popular rare trades demonstrations, like blacksmithing and wheel-making, in a unique, intimate setting with friends while enjoying some of the best whiskies around today," Mr Hemetsberger said. He said the workshop was for anyone interested in Australian rare trades and the art of whisky-making with two of Australia's leading distilleries, Archie Rose and Starward. "It's a chance to sample some of the finest whiskies in the country, along with meeting some of the best artisans of heritage crafts and design in Australia," Mr Hemetsberger said. "There are very few places in Australia to see a blacksmith hammering iron or coach builders making horse-drawn vehicles by hand. "Whisky in the Wheelwrights is the perfect opportunity to showcase these rare trades and engage a new audience with the craftsmanship and practice of rare trades using skills passed down generations." The 18-and-over event features six whiskies, matched with a tasty bite created by the Peter Rowland Group. Whisky in the Wheelwrights will be held on Friday, May 27, at 8pm. To secure a ticket, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/319232441827 If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/a422fcb5-7e77-46c7-b3f7-1c0a73db9c0d.jpg/r2_55_1021_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg