Three of the Ballarat Football Netball League's traditional A grade powers have started their campaigns in fine fashion. Last season's minor premier North Ballarat was a big victor against Lake Wendouree, leading at every break en route to a 23-goal win. The Roosters' new defensive partnership of Emma Church and Georgette Paatsch excelled, restricing the hosts to just four goals in the opening quarter to set the platform for the 54-31 triumph. Across town, last season's runner-up Melton South was made to fight back from a tense opening term to prevail against Ballarat. A four-goal lead at the end of the first quarter blew into a 16-goal lead at half-time before the Panthers ran away to a 54-40 win. East Point completed the group of first-game winners, withstanding a third-quarter Sebastopol fightback to record a 45-39 triumph. The hosts raced out to a nine-goal lead at half-time but a string of turnovers in the middle of the court and over-optimistic entries into the goal ring allowing the Burra to claw back the deficit to four. The Roos' veterans stood tall in the final term while VNL goalie Lavinia Fox impressed to help her side streak away in a 12-10 final quarter. Elsewhere, Darley recorded its second win of the season in comfortable fashion, walking past Bacchus Marsh, 70-32. The Devils found their best at the end of the game, winning the final quarter 22-7.

