After not featuring in last year's Central Highlands Netball League A grade, Daylesford returned this season and wasted no time in showing the league what its capable of, recording a 46-17 win against cross-town rivals Hepburn. The drought-breaking win was the first against Hepburn for many girls at the club and also the first win for new coach Carly Post. "It's been a long wait and the girls are really pumped to get that win and to get on the board," she said. Sharp-shooter Romy Street was the standout in attack for Daylesford, hardly missing all afternoon in a clinical performance. Post said the young attacker played with confidence beyond her years and was full of confidence heading into the weekend. "She was a huge part in getting our first win on the board against our cross-town rivals" Daylesford captain Sam Whelan brought the pressure in goal defence as Daylesford restricted Hepburn to just 18 goals, one of the lowest scores for the round. "Sam held down the defensive end and provided leadership from the back like always." Post was also full of praise for centre Olivia Leonard, who filled the gaps for Daylesford whenever and wherever needed. The win was one to celebrate for Daylesford but Post said the main focus is not on the scoreboard for this season. "Our goal for this year was to get girls back to the club and enjoying their netball again and if we can play or win finals then that's a bonus. "Building the club's culture and connection with each other is the focus." The win moves Daylesford into eighth place with six teams still yet to lose this season. Springbank sit on top of the standings after a 50-31 win over Bungaree, with Rokewood Corindhap also looking like a contender after a 63-20 thumping over Carngham Linton. Newlyn recorded its first win with the largest margin of victory for the round, a 67-12 win over Waubra who played their first game of the season. Daylesford 45 d Hepburn 17 Springbank 50 d Bungaree 31 Rokewood-Corindhap 63 d Carngham Linton 20 Clunes 45 d Ballan 35 Gordon 42 d Dunnstown 37 Buninyong 44 d Learmonth 34 Newlyn 67 d Waubra 12 SPRINGBANK 8pts, 220,41%; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 8pts, 200; SKIPTON 8, 175%; GORDON 8, 164.71%; BUNINYONG 8, 158.82; CLUNES 8, 138.46%; NEWLYN 4,182.14; DAYLESFORD 4, 100; Learmonth 4, 98.73; Beaufort 4, 31.03; Waubra 4, 17.91; Ballan 2, 86.67; Hepburn 2, 64.00; Dunnstown 0, 69.81; Bungaree 0, 68.04; Creswick 0, 55.91; Carngham-Linton 0, 47.79

