Daylesford's drought ends in style
After not featuring in last year's Central Highlands Netball League A grade, Daylesford returned this season and wasted no time in showing the league what its capable of, recording a 46-17 win against cross-town rivals Hepburn.
The drought-breaking win was the first against Hepburn for many girls at the club and also the first win for new coach Carly Post.
"It's been a long wait and the girls are really pumped to get that win and to get on the board," she said.
Sharp-shooter Romy Street was the standout in attack for Daylesford, hardly missing all afternoon in a clinical performance.
Post said the young attacker played with confidence beyond her years and was full of confidence heading into the weekend.
"She was a huge part in getting our first win on the board against our cross-town rivals"
Daylesford captain Sam Whelan brought the pressure in goal defence as Daylesford restricted Hepburn to just 18 goals, one of the lowest scores for the round.
"Sam held down the defensive end and provided leadership from the back like always."
Post was also full of praise for centre Olivia Leonard, who filled the gaps for Daylesford whenever and wherever needed.
The win was one to celebrate for Daylesford but Post said the main focus is not on the scoreboard for this season.
"Our goal for this year was to get girls back to the club and enjoying their netball again and if we can play or win finals then that's a bonus.
"Building the club's culture and connection with each other is the focus."
The win moves Daylesford into eighth place with six teams still yet to lose this season.
Springbank sit on top of the standings after a 50-31 win over Bungaree, with Rokewood Corindhap also looking like a contender after a 63-20 thumping over Carngham Linton.
Newlyn recorded its first win with the largest margin of victory for the round, a 67-12 win over Waubra who played their first game of the season.
CHNL RESULTS, LADDERS
A GRADE
Daylesford 45 d Hepburn 17
Springbank 50 d Bungaree 31
Rokewood-Corindhap 63 d Carngham Linton 20
Clunes 45 d Ballan 35
Gordon 42 d Dunnstown 37
Buninyong 44 d Learmonth 34
Newlyn 67 d Waubra 12
SPRINGBANK 8pts, 220,41%; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 8pts, 200; SKIPTON 8, 175%; GORDON 8, 164.71%; BUNINYONG 8, 158.82; CLUNES 8, 138.46%; NEWLYN 4,182.14; DAYLESFORD 4, 100; Learmonth 4, 98.73; Beaufort 4, 31.03; Waubra 4, 17.91; Ballan 2, 86.67; Hepburn 2, 64.00; Dunnstown 0, 69.81; Bungaree 0, 68.04; Creswick 0, 55.91; Carngham-Linton 0, 47.79
B GRADE
Hepburn 25 d Daylesford 18
Bungaree 33 d Springbank 23
Rokewood-Corindhap 21 drew Carngham Linton 21
Ballan 29 d Clunes 26
Gordon 39 d Dunnstown 26
Buninyong 37 d Learmonth 35
Newlyn 32 d Waubra 25
GORDON 8pts, 365.52; BALLAN 8, 181.58; BUNINYONG 8, 160.00; BUNGAREE 8, 152.80; CARNGHAM-LINTON 8, 113.95; LEARMONTH 4, 133.33; CLUNES 4, 129.17; SPRINGBANK 4, 122.73; Skipton 4, 944.44; Newlyn 4, 81.03; Waubra 4, 78.13; Beaufort 4, 35.48; Rokewood-Corindhap 0, 73,77; Creswick 0, 56.52; Dunnstown 0, 50.55; Daylesford 0, 22.83
C GRADE
Springbank 28 d Bungaree 24
Rokewood-Corindhap 27 d Carngham Linton 22
Ballan 38 d Clunes 29
Gordon 26 d Dunnstown 22
Buninyong 40 d Learmonth 23
Newlyn 35 d Waubra 23
BUNINYONG 8, 253.66; GORDON 8, 216.13; SPRINGBANK 8, 191.67; NEWLYN 8, 146.34; BALLAN 8, 131.03; CARNGHAM-LINTON 4, 125.49; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 4, 106.25; CLUNES 4. 97.18; Bungaree 4, 96.15; Skipton 4, 80.95; Waubra 4, 65.71; Beaufort 4, 29.27; Daylesford 4, 21.95; Creswick 0, 80.60; Learmonth 0, 63.08; Dunnstown 0, 44.44
17/UNDER
Bungaree 33 d Springbank 22
Clunes 45 d Ballan 6
Dunnstown 31 d Gordon 14
Buninyong 25 d Learmonth 19
Newlyn 36 d Waubra 6
Hepburn 49 d Daylesford 10
Skipton 48 d Creswick 4
CLUNES 8pts, 791.67%; HEPBURN 8, 611.76; SKIPTON 8, 343.48; NEWLYN 8, 210.34; BUNGAREE 8, 172.97; BUNINYONG 8, 127,03; DUNNSTOWN 4, 136.11; SPRINGBANK 4, 102.08; Gordon 4, 88.89; Beaufort 4, 55.56; Waubra 4, 16.67; Leamonth 0, 84; Carngham-Linton 0, 61.29; Rokewood-Corindhap 0, 48.39; Daylesford 0, 32.00; Ballan 0, 13.00; Creswick 0,10.20
15/UNDER
Springbank 30 d Bungaree 17
Rokewood-Corindhap 130 d Carngham Linton 29
Clunes 23 d Ballan 11
Gordon 33 d Dunnstown 4
Learmonth 22 d Buninyong 12
Newlyn 27 d Waubra 12
Hepburn 45 d Daylesford 11
Skipton 57 d Creswick 1
GORDON 8pts, 750.00%; SKIPTON 8, 464.71; CLUNES 8, 423.08; HEPBURN 8, 358.33; SPRINGBANK 8, 323.81; LEARMONTH 8, 136.36; BUNGAREE 4, 141.94; NEWLYN 4, 137.14; Carngham-Linton 4, 128.57; Waubra 4, 44.44; Beaufort 4, 10.53; Buninyong 2, 77.27; Dunnstown 2, 47.27; Ballan 0, 37.50; Rokewood-Corindhap 0, 25; Daylesford 0, 20.83; Creswick 0, 3.37
13/UNDER A
Springbank 39 d Bungaree 3
Carngham Linton 33 d Rokewood-Corindhap 6
Clunes 12 d Ballan 7
Gordon 23 d Dunnstown 8
Buninyong 11 d Learmonth 7
Newlyn 23 d Waubra 13
Daylesford 17 d Hepburn 2
Skipton 15 d Creswick 3
13/UNDER B
Carngham-Linton 21 d Rokewood-Corindhap 0
Learmonth 7 d Buninyong 6
Daylesford 16 d Hepburn 2
Skipton 14 d Creswick 2