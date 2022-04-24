news, latest-news,

LEARNER driver Cooper Evans said a vintage car rally was proving a "bit different" in testing his skills on the road. The 17-year-old from Geelong had a turn behind the wheel for the first leg of Vintage Drivers' Association's Spirit of the 20s 10-day event, starting in Gisborne and arriving in Ballarat for a Sunday morning display in the North Gardens. No power steering or modern brake technology challenged all drivers in the heavy cars on hilly back roads near Bacchus Marsh. "I like it," Mr Evans said. "It's something new." He was the youngest on the road with driver ages ranging into the mid-80s in pre-1930s vintage car models. IN OTHER NEWS The 10-day rally is aiming to clock up 100 miles (160 kilometres) each day to tally 1000 miles (160 kilometres) by the time they return to Ballarat next Saturday night for a gala 1920s-style ball. About 50 cars have been in the drive in the wake of a resurgence in re-building vintage cars during pandemic lockdowns. There were plenty of driver popping the hoods on Sunday both to show off their work and to share advice with visitors and fellow vintage car enthusiasts. The Spirit of the 20s drive will continue on to Ararat where members will attend the town's Anzac Day commemorative service and offer a car display. Drivers will continue on through Horsham, Hamilton, Warrnambool and Apollo Bay before making their way back to Ballarat. Each stop has a series of activities encouraging crews to explore the area.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/4c9d5d59-7362-4fb3-b1bb-93646e24aff0.jpg/r0_221_4437_2728_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg