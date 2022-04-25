Every Monday, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics from every game in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from every game in round two of the Ballarat Football Netball League below.
The graphics are fully interactive so you can search for specific players, or list the statistics in your preferred format (in order of most kicks, possessions, goals etc).
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au throughout the entire season.
EAST POINT V SEBASTOPOL
Sebastopol 17.11 (113) d East Point 12.13 (85)
DARLEY V BACCHUS MARSH
Bacchus Marsh 12.11 (83) d Darley 12.10 (82)
BALLARAT V MELTON SOUTH
Ballarat 15.18 (107) d Melton South 2.4 (16)
LAKE WENDOUREE V NORTH BALLARAT
North Ballarat 17.6 (108) d Lake Wendouree 7.5 (47)
MELTON V SUNBURY
Melton 16.12 (108) d Sunbury 10.9 (69)