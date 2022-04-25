news, latest-news,

Redan kicked eight unanswered goals in its 56-point BFLW opening round win against Sebastopol on Sunday. The Lions were in control right from the very start of their 8.10 (58) to 0.2 (2) victory, keeping the Burras scoreless after quarter time in what first-year coach Mick Larkins labelled an "impressive" performance away from home. "After the first quarter we started switching the ball quicker as well as moving the ball faster which is our style of game that we've been working on," he said. "The second and third quarters were the stand outs, I was pretty impressed by what the girls did." Mid-forward Zoe Larkins (one goal) was the Lions' best performer while up forward Jess Bokma kicked four of Redan's eight goals for the match. "What I saw from Jess was impressive, she used her body really well and was very good with the contested ball. "Zoe Larkins was best on ground, she was very clean with the ball and delivered the ball very well." Larkins credited the team's ability to trust and execute the game plan after quarter time for their impressive victory. "In the first quarter they seemed a little bit nervous and weren't sticking to the game plan but we then started opening the field up, utilising our players more and began hunting in numbers." Redan sits second on the ladder after its 56-point win and now look to go 2-0 when the Burras host Bacchus Marsh in round two. Bacchus Marsh will be looking to bounce back after it was dealt a 98-point thumping at home by Darley. Darley restricted the Cobras to just one goal in the 15.15 (105) to 1.1 (7) opening round fixture, staying completely focused until the final siren with a six goal last quarter. The win for Darley was the largest margin of the round as the Devils turn their attention to the unbeaten Melton, fresh off of a hard-fought 7.9 (51) to 4.2 (26) win over Lake Wendouree. Melton ran away eventual 25-point winners but Lake Wendouree was certainly up for the fight, remaining relatively close for the first half but it was Melton that had all the answers towards the end.

