Ukraine war heightens Anzac Day's importance in Ballarat

Thousands of residents across Ballarat gathered together around the cenotaph on Sturt street to commemorate Anzac Day on Monday. While opening the 11am commemorative service, Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the day was significant. "What our men and women went through has never been more relevant as we sadly watch the brutality of war in east Europe," he said. "In the First World War there were no live television crosses, soldiers' YouTube clips or satellite images; our brave Anzacs fought very much alone." Cr Moloney said it was important to remember these men and women so their actions would never be forgotten. "It brings home the reason we are here today, to reflect and remember and honour those who gave up so much," he said. "This Anzac Day, as we remember our nation's own pain and anguish, our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and we hope and pray for a speedy end to the conflict." The catafalque party, a guard to stand watch over a significant monument, was undertaken by the 8th/7th Battalion Royal Victoria regiment while the Ballarat scouts and guides were part of the flag-raising party. Angus Le Marshall played the piper's lament, a skill passed down from his father and his grandfather. Navy officer Captain Paul Scott said our Anzacs reminded us to live out their values each day. "Cooperation in the face of adversity, courage to engage with an enemy seemingly without weakness, determination to learn, to overcome, to succeed," he said. He told stories of veterans in an effort to share the history from generation to generation. Reverend John Furness led the prayer while the school captain from Loreto College recited the poem 50 Years Later. Ballarat RSL president Alan Douglass said every year he was impressed by the community turn-out. He said the Anzac spirit was present in the community "more and more every year". "It is great to see the schools participating - today there was that many schools marching it was just amazing. Considering they were just coming back from holidays, they came back early just to be in our Anzac parade." He was thankful for everyone to turn out for the day "especially after two years of COVID restrictions". If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

