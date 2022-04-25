news, latest-news,

The sun shone down on Sebastopol as a 101-year-old World War II veteran marched down Albert Street alongside service men, women and members of the community. William (Bill) Tregenna has been a long-serving member of the Sebastopol RSL since returning from World War II. "He is now in care out in Creswick, but we make sure to give him every opportunity to attend today," said Sebastopol RSL president Mark Broemmer. An emotional Mr Tregenna said he was very moved by the service. He said it meant a lot to him to be able to be at the cenotaph on Anzac Day and participate in the parade, particularly riding in the Jeep. Mr Tregenna said it brought back memories of driving around in Melbourne. "We were stopped in one street in Melbourne and a dear old lady came up to me and asked 'are you Australian or are you American?' I remember that," Mr Tregenna said. At the conclusion of the service Mr Tregenna along with his family continued their family Anzac tradition of getting breakfast take out. The Sebastopol service was rich in history, something president Mark Broemmer said he wanted to pass on to the younger residents who attended. "Primarily because they are the ones that are going to carry Anzac Day into the future," he said. It is his first year as president after running similar Anzac Day services at his work in Melbourne. He said it was great to see the Anzac spirit and traditions alive, as well as keeping the Anzac ideals of courage and mateship prominent within the community. Along side Mr Broemmer, reverend Michael Davies led the group in a non-denominational prayer and Miss Ivy-Rose performed a song. "We were hoping for a good turn out, it is absolutely magnificent weather and the first time out of lockdown," Mr Broemmer said. The end of COVID-enforced restrictions on Anzac Day services encouraged more residents to attend the service. And a good turn out they received as hundreds of residents lined Albert Street, with students from a variety of schools and community groups attending, including the Sebastopol Football Netball Club, scouts and girl guides. RELATED: Thousands pack Ballarat CBD in moving Anzac Day commemoration Many children donned family member's medals as they walked in the parade. "It's one of those things that usually it is children who have grandparents or uncles that have served in the services," Mr Broemmer said. "Hopefully they walk away today with a better understanding of Anzac Day." Jessica Penney and Jenny Fraser's children marched along side veterans to represent the Delacombe and Sebastopol Girl Guides. They said it was very important for the girls to participate. "To represent the whole group of our girls and to recognise the significance of the day," they said. "I think it's important for our girl guides as a part of our mission to be involved in the community as much as we can, respect for others and to use our time wisely," said Ms Penney. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/6468308f-6bb7-4622-8f87-fd189a52ac18.jpg/r8_249_3197_2051_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg