news, latest-news,

A rampant drug habit changed the course of a man's life from being a bright, intelligent and skilled young man to someone so embedded in criminal activity that jail became the only option. Matthew Terry Pring will serve three months in prison for stealing clothing from Harris Scarfe, a charity tin from Trades Hall, $30 worth of items from a petrol station and $65 of alcohol. Magistrate Hugh Radford said it was sad but Pring's extensive and serious criminal history meant prison was the only appropriate option left on the sentencing scale. "Very sadly where you have got to in the sentencing scale is longer periods in prison, which is a last resort," he said. Mr Radford said there was a high likelihood Pring would re-offend and he had blown chances on community treatment orders in the past. Pring pleaded guilty to 11 charges, mainly theft offences, at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he appeared via video link from custody. The offending happened in January and December in 2021 and February and March in 2022. The court heard Pring had an extensive criminal history consistent with a 'rampant drug habit' and he had been in and out of jail constantly. Defence lawyer Jon Irwin said he taught Pring at school during his former career as a teacher and remembered him as a 'bright' child and a 'talented' footballer. "Since he left school things have just gone backwards for him and it is shocking where he finds himself," he said. "He is in a position where consistent drug treatment is required to give him a chance. He goes alright, gets his life on track, then things go wrong and he goes back to drugs." Mr Radford said he must address punishment, deterrence, rehabilitation, denunciation and community protection in sentencing. "The court has a very clear message to send," he said. "There has been many opportunities and community corrections orders put in place to assist you on a therapeutic basis to help you get off the drugs. "Unfortunately the time for that has passed in my point of view... you have been hooked on drugs and it is a great shame." Pring was sentenced to three months imprisonment with 39 days already served. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/53ed67de-0274-4709-b9b9-559e969671a9.jpg/r0_235_4712_2897_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg