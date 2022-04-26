Fire destroys house in bushland south of Ballarat

news, latest-news,

A house and shed have been destroyed by fire near Garibaldi. Fire crews from across the district were first called about 6.45pm on Monday to the Hardies Hill Road address, finding the house fully alight. Luckily, no one was in the house at the time. According to CFA Media, 13 vehicles attended with the assistance of FRV. "The fire was under control at 10.26pm and deemed safe at 10.51pm. The last vehicle returned to station at 11.25pm," a spokesperson said in a statement. The cause of the fire is still under investigation - Victoria Police have been contacted for further information.

