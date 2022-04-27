Man sets two houses on fire, throws brick during police chase

news, latest-news,

A man who experienced severe and rapid deterioration in his mental illness has admitted to setting two properties on fire and throwing a brick out his car window in the path of pursuing police. Magistrate Hugh Radford said he wanted Trevor Graham Grembecki, the man responsible, to be examined by a psychiatrist for suitability to receive compulsory treatment in a mental health service. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Giles Brown said Grembecki's crime spree began on September 28, 2021 when he used a slingshot to fire a bolt at the window of a bank in Maryborough. He sent text messages to a friend that he had committed the offence and had prepared a plan for his 'death by police'. The court heard Grembecki went to the property of a woman in Wendouree who had previously let him live there and gained entry through an open back door. He put oil and fish in a frypan on the stove and left the premises, with a can of diesel at the back door, intending to start a fire. The fire caused more than $30,000 damage to the property, spreading in the kitchen and into the roof. Grembecki then drove to the property of a family member in Amphitheatre, poured fuel into the front room and set the structure alight. He sent a text message to an associate saying 'I have burnt down two houses tonight'. Police started a pursuit when they later saw Grembecki driving but he sped off and threw two bricks out his car window, causing the pursuing police car to swerve to avoid the bricks. He drove to Melbourne where he stole almost $100 worth of fuel, then returned to Ballarat and texted a friend saying 'I am armed and dangerous'. Police found three bricks on the front passenger seat of Grembecki's car and a tub containing nails in the centre console. Grembecki admitted to the offending and said he knew what he was doing. His defence lawyer asked the court to consider deferring his sentence and allowing him to live on bail with his father in Mildura. She said Grembecki had been living independently in Ballarat and his father would be able to pick up on warning signs of his deteriorating mental health and trigger intervention earlier if they lived together. Mr Radford said a secure treatment order would serve the sentencing principle of community protection and allow Grembecki to receive treatment in a mental health service facility. "This is really serious offending. This is at the top end. If he does complete the secure treatment order he will go back into custody for the balance of the punishment," he said. The lawyer said she was concerned about that option because if he was released back into the community from prison to live independently, serious offending could happen again. "This offending is an escalation for Mr Grembecki. His mental health is such that he is at crisis point," she said. Mr Radford said he ultimately had to take into account protection of the community in regards to a man who had a serious psychiatric condition which was difficult to treat. Grembecki will return to court for sentencing. He will remain in custody. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/2582c438-ef45-4bc1-9dae-6817b299943d.jpg/r0_154_3058_1882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg