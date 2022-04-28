news, latest-news,

Central Highlands senior grade football returns to Smythesdale on Saturday for the first time since 2016. Ballan will tackle unbeaten top side Skipton at Woady Yaloak Recreation Reserve for the first of the Blues' two "home" games at the venue this season. The Ballan Recreation Reserve is unavailable this year, with a $4m sports pavilion and change room facilities being constructed - forcing Ballan on the road for the season. The Blues' second game at Smythesdale will be against Waubra on July 23. They are playing another three "home" fixtures at Maddingley Park in Bacchus Marsh - Bungaree on May 28, Creswick on June 18 and Dunnstown on July 9. Smythesdale has been without a senior football club since the end of 2018. The Bulldogs were forced to fold after it initially left the CHFL and then had efforts to join the Maryborough Castlemaine District and Mininera District leagues, and rejoin the CHFL rejected. For its last two years in the CHFL, Smythesdale did not field a side in the senior competition - operating with reserves and junior football teams, and all senior and junior grades of netball in the CHNL. The last senior home and away game of football at Woady Yaloak Recreation Reserve was in round 11, 2016. The reserve boasts one of the best playing surfaces in the Ballarat region after it was upgraded by Golden Plains shire as part of a $774,000 project. It has first class two-storey coaches' boxes and interchange areas. Ballan officials spent time at the venue on Monday carrying out preliminary preparations for Saturday's match and will put other finishing touches to the ground on Friday. The ground is the home for the junior-based Woady Yaloak Warriors Football Netball Club, which plays in the Ballarat Football Netball League under-nine and under-11 football, and under-nine netball competitions. In addition to regular under-11 home games at the ground this season, the Warriors will host a full schedule of seniors and reserves games on Friday, May 13. Meanwhile, Learmonth will play a second home game at CE Brown Reserve in Wendouree on Saturday. The Lakies are using the ground while the redevelopment of their changerooms at Learmonth Recreation Reserve continues. They defeated Newlyn at the home of Lake Wendouree in round one and face Gordon there in a match of the round on Saturday.

