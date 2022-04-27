news, latest-news,

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the majority of properties impacted by an outage on Wednesday night. It is still not clear what caused the outage. EARLIER: Thousands of homes and businesses in areas surrounding Ballarat are without power on Wednesday night. Suburbs impacted include Cardigan Village, Miners Rest, Warrenheip, Bonshaw and Magpie according to Powercor's website. The outages also extend to towns including Lexton, Corindhap, Mount Mercer, Mount Egerton, Wallace, Trentham, Daylesford and Hepburn Springs. As of 7.56pm on Thursday night 2,209 customers were offline. The fault been tracked to Main Street, Gordon although it is not clear what is behind the problem. The estimated restoration time is 10.30pm, although supply could be restored earlier or later than anticipated. Ballarat's main suburbs are not impacted at this stage.

