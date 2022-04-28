news, latest-news,

Spilt Milk festival has announced its line-up for 2022, with a stacked bill of huge local and international names on the way to Ballarat. Among the big names coming coming to Ballarat will be: Flume, Stormzy, The Wombats, Ninajirachi, FISHER, G Flip, Genesis Owusu, Mallrat, Spacey Jane, A.GIRL, PEACH PRC - and more. Around 20,000 punters are expected to descend on Victoria Park on December 3 as the event returns to Ballarat for the first time since 2019. British rapper Stormzy will grace the stage. After his sophomore album Heavy Is The Head recently turned platinum, and with his next album in the works, grime-lovers might be lucky to catch new tracks among old favourites. UK indie darlings The Wombats are also on the bill, having released their latest studio album Fix Yourself, Not The World for fans to enjoy. Pop princess and TikTok star PEACH PRC is on the list and is expected to charm crowds not only with her catchy tunes, but her viral personality that has seen the artist rocket to internet stardom. Double-platinum artist Flume adds to Spilt Milk's line-up bringing his brand-new live show, recently debuted at Coachella, to Spilt MIlk. Indigenous triple J unearthed artist YNG Martyr is on the bill. He's come along way from the start of his career - beginning in an online video game chatroom, when a competitor challenged him to freestyle rap for his peers. Yet to be announced triple J unearthed winners will also perform. Speaking to The Courier last week, Kicks Entertainment director Jeff Drake said his team "couldn't be happier" to be back and were excited to bring the event back to the city. "We saw such a positive response from our launch [in Ballarat] in 2019, with tickets selling out in less than 48 hours - with this year's line-up we're anticipating an even faster response this year," he said. "We spend a lot of time in the city building up to the event and loved getting to know the best spots to eat and drink - there's so much incredible food and drink on offer in Ballarat". "We had some of our international artists from 2019 talk to us about how much loved getting to see this part of the Australia - they were blown away by the landscape and the heritage of the town and the architecture that gives the city so much character." 2019 SPILT MILK COVERAGE The event will also take place in Canberra on November 26 and - in a new location for the festival - the Gold Coast, on December 4. Registration for pre-sale tickets on May 3 is at spilt-milk.com.au. The full line-up is below. Full line-up: If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/c9fefa5e-d1e1-4d44-be7f-909b2b3fe21b.jpg/r10_236_4574_2814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg