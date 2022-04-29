news, latest-news,

The intersection at Darling and Talbot streets in Redan has seen at least two accidents across two days this week, with residents calling for council action to make the junction safer. Redan resident Brooke Muller is just one of many in the neighbourhood calling for safety updates to the intersection, including trimming back trees that obstruct the view of give way signage. "The intersection is really, really wide and if you're coming down Darling Street, either way, the give way signs are hardly visible at all because there's a fair we've got a lot of trees around this area ... people go straight across the lines and almost right into the intersection," she said. "In the time we've lived here there's been no fatalities ... but it's only a matter of time before something more serious or something really bad happens." Ambulance Victoria have confirmed it was called to two road accidents at the site this week. The first, on Tuesday morning at about 8.50am saw two men taken to hospital, one man taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries and the other man taken to St John of God Ballarat in a stable condition with no obvious injuries. The second incident, at about 1.25pm on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a woman being taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries. A third, unconfirmed accident was reported on social media. Ballarat Highway Patrol's acting sergeant Guinther Borgelt and said there was a common theme around collisions on back residential streets. "I believe it relates more to inattention to the road, really, we want to stress to drivers when they're driving in residential streets to take caution, take their time, look at each and every intersection whether it's a give way to a stop sign or you've got right of way, still have a look to make sure that no one else is around before you cross," he said. "Sometimes there is a tree that's slightly overgrown or the road is a bit dusty and it's harder to see those white lines on the road and for those reasons that's why we ask drivers to really slow down on those residential streets." Other updates to the site, including installing a roundabout, speed bumps, and rumble strips, have been suggested by community members on social media. City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said council has made improvements to the site and officers will again inspect the intersection this week to see if further action is required. "We have completed a range of improvements at the intersection of Talbot and Darling streets based on concerns received by the community," he said. "This has included relocating the give way signs to make it easier for motorists to see, increasing the size of the give way signs and tree trimming to ensure visibility of the road signs". "Larger infrastructure designs for safety improvements at this intersection are currently being prepared to be included in next year's capital program." For Ms Muller, she said her family will continue to avoid travelling through the crossing when possible. "When we do use it, we almost come to a complete stop even though we've got the right away, we slow right down because the amount of times that we've almost been collected ourselves is insane," she said. "People just tend to go straight through the give ways - it's really, really dangerous." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/b313fd02-4d2f-4e23-8050-7caf2b9f376f.jpg/r0_268_4923_3049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg