news, latest-news, xavier bourke, livestock agent, ballarat, central victoria, banned agent, CLVX

Allegations of "threatening abuse and unacceptable language" are at the centre of a dispute between the operator of a Victorian saleyard and a livestock agent who has been barred from attending the site for three months. TB White & Sons livestock agent Xavier Bourke, Ballarat, has been banned from being at the Central Victoria Livestock Exchange after allegedly using threatening and abusive language towards staff at the saleyard dating back to March 2021. A letter seen by Stock & Land to Mr Bourke's lawyers from the operators of the saleyard, Regional Infrastructure Pty Ltd (RI), allege the agent was warned about his behaviour in March last year after allegedly using "threatening, abusive and unacceptable language". IN OTHER NEWS An earlier letter sent to Mr Bourke in March 2021 from RI's legal counsel warned Mr Bourke would be banned for three months if further incidents took place. "After the three-month ban, he will need to provide us with medical evidence that he has actively addressed his anger management demonstrating that he will no longer expose our employees to a health and safety risk," the 2021 letter read. The most recent letter to Mr Bourke's lawyers, Heinz Law, dated April 4, 2022, alleges a similar incident took place on March 18 this year involving Mr Bourke where "he used threatening, abusive and unacceptable language towards an AAM employee". The parent company of RI, AAM Investment Group, manage and operate the facility. "In the face of the warning issued on March 19, 2021, RI could have simply issued a notice of refusal of entry," the letter read. "But in the interest of due process, RI contacted Mr Bourke on March 22, 2022 and a meeting was held on March 28, 2022 between him and representatives of RI to discuss the incident. "After careful consideration of the matters taken up during the discussion, RI issued the March 28, 2022 notice notifying a refusal of entry (into CVLX) to Mr Bourke for three months." The letter from RI's legal counsel Amber Campbell stated the refusal of entry was only for Mr Bourke, and did not include any other employee of the agency he is employed by - TB White & Sons. Mr Bourke was unavailable for comment when contacted by Australian Community Media. AAM Investment Group, the manager and operator of CVLX, said it was unable to comment "as this is a confidential matter". If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bryce.eishold/306fc57c-a840-49f4-a5bc-4608ccf31309.jpg/r74_552_5324_3518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg