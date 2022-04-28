news, latest-news, Commercial property Ballarat, Red Peppa

Operating successfully in this location for many years, Red Peppa has been built on the ethos of serving fine dining with a very popular contemporary Australian menu. Set in a beautiful heritage building with modern appointments and complemented by seating inside (for 60 customers), on the front footpath and out back in the vine-covered courtyard, the venue has loads of charm. Currently operating over five days as an up-market café/bar with casual dining, the business holds a general liquor licence. It offers incredible scope for expansion/trading to further capture the strong increase in Ballarat's domestic tourism. There's a well-appointed commercial kitchen, combi oven, walk-in cool room, three group coffee machine and POS, with networks and systems established. Set up and turn-key ready for you to operate from day one, there's still plenty of opportunity to put your own stamp on it. A passionate foodie or couple will love this business, as it presents incredible value and a unique opportunity to realise the massive potential for future growth.

