34 Sturt Street, Ballarat Central | Hospitality from the heart
- 34 Sturt Street, Ballarat Central
- 120 square metres
- $75,000 + stock at value
- Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
- Agent: John Stevenson on 0422 659 385
- Inspect: By appointment
Operating successfully in this location for many years, Red Peppa has been built on the ethos of serving fine dining with a very popular contemporary Australian menu.
Set in a beautiful heritage building with modern appointments and complemented by seating inside (for 60 customers), on the front footpath and out back in the vine-covered courtyard, the venue has loads of charm.
Currently operating over five days as an up-market café/bar with casual dining, the business holds a general liquor licence. It offers incredible scope for expansion/trading to further capture the strong increase in Ballarat's domestic tourism.
There's a well-appointed commercial kitchen, combi oven, walk-in cool room, three group coffee machine and POS, with networks and systems established.
Set up and turn-key ready for you to operate from day one, there's still plenty of opportunity to put your own stamp on it.
A passionate foodie or couple will love this business, as it presents incredible value and a unique opportunity to realise the massive potential for future growth.