Nestled within an established cottage garden on a quiet tree-lined street is this well-presented 1870s Redan residence. The prized home has been thoughtfully restored and conserved. Behind the period picket fence is a Victorian home retaining all its essential period features, such as lead lighting, a central hallway, ceiling roses, Baltic flooring, archway, lace ironwork, double hung sash windows and three-metre high ceilings. Functionality and convenience are the hallmarks of this comfortable home. The bespoke extension is reminiscent of a well-appointed conservatory, with the entrance hall opening onto a tastefully designed open plan kitchen, dining and living space. The rear extension is bathed in natural light through the bank of French doors. The stunning Hampton kitchen features a tiled herringbone splashback, stone benchtops, shaker doors and a generous island bench. Just off the kitchen is a neat butler's pantry that incorporates a spacious laundry with stone benchtop. The rear yard is stunning, with a generous veranda area and views of Mount Clear. Full access to the rear yard is possible through a double lock-up garage, allowing for the storage of boats, trailers and campers. Other features of this property include a split system, central heating, large driveway, self-contained studio and shedding. Literally minutes from the Ballarat CBD, shops, schools and walking tracks, this property is superbly positioned. Similar properties do not come to the market often, so be sure to contact the agency for more information today.

