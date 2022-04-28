news, latest-news, House of the Week, Ballarat property, Buninyong property

Boasting stunning and uninterrupted views from its elevated position on the lower slope of Mount Buninyong, this stunning 10-acre lifestyle property is walking distance to all the amenities Buninyong has to offer. Expertly designed to complement the naturally sloping block and views, the house combines a variety of external finishes to create a sleek and modern home with a timeless feel, surrounded by sweeping lawns and established trees. Internally the home has generously proportioned spaces, high ceilings and modern styling, while the use of timber and stone features introduces a natural warmth. Four bedrooms include a large master suite, complete with a fitted walk-in robe, a luxurious ensuite and private balcony. The second bedroom also has its own ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms are serviced by the adjacent family bathroom. An office also has potential to be used as a fifth bedroom if required. The modern kitchen has a massive stone island bench with a feature double black sink, induction cooktop with pop-up extractor and a teppanyaki grill fan and breakfast bar. The walk-in pantry houses the fridges and extra storage, accompanying the ample cupboard space in the main kitchen. There's plenty of living spaces, include a family room, open plan dining, a theatre room, downstairs rumpus room and a separate lounge located in the bedroom wing - perfect for guests or your dependents. Further highlights include two combustion wood heaters with ducted heat transfer, double glazing, and split system heating and cooling. Outside is the choice of two undercover alfresco living spaces from which to enjoy the picturesque landscaped surrounds. Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details. The land also has two dams, a bore to irrigate your garden, and street frontage to both Hastie Street and Strawberry Glenn Lane. Shedding is extremely well catered for, with a double garage adjacent to the home, plus a separate lock-up workshop/garage, a machinery shed and further sundry shedding. Located along a quiet, no-through road surrounded by some on Buninyong's finest homes, this property is within walking distance to Buninyong Primary School and the township's cafes, restaurants, supermarket, shops, and a golf course. With natural surroundings, botanic gardens, reserves and walking tracks in the immediate vicinity, and just 15 minutes to Ballarat's CBD and easy access to Melbourne and Geelong, properties of this quality and position aren't on the market very often. Don't delay, call the agency today to book your private inspection. Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/58be6888-3789-4da0-b7b3-7f2e8c8fd401.jpg/r0_391_5000_3216_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg