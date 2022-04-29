news, latest-news,

The City of Ballarat is in discussion with the owners of the former John Valves factory site as it looks to consolidate the city's Major Events Precinct (MEP) in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games. The eight-hectare site has been empty since the demolition of the famous Ballarat factory in 2011 following the liquidation of the company. It has changed hands several times and is now owned by a company called Guysgood Pty Ltd, a consortium of MOR Accountants principals and clients. Some remediation has taken place on the land, but it has effectively been a vacant block while sporting venues surrounding it have been continually improved. Now, says City of Ballarat CEO Evan King, with the opportunity of the Commonwealth Games looming, it's time to fulfil the vision of the master plan for the MEP, involving the redevelopment of the old showgrounds site, the duplication of Creswick Road and the future of the long-dormant John Valves site. The consideration of the purchase of the two sites, respectively 701-723 and 735 Creswick Road, went before councillors in camera at the meeting last Wednesday night. Mr King said any exploration of negotiations was not possible, but the city was in discussion with a number of parties, including the state government, about the bringing the next stages of the MEP infrastructure to construction as the pressure of completion for the Commonwealth Games increases. "As one of the top three priorities of the council, we're continuing to progress and to look at options around how we could acquire those pieces of land to form the Major Events Precinct," Mr King told The Courier. "Obviously, the Commonwealth Games has the opportunity to fast track significant investment in in that precinct. "The athletics is probably the biggest drawcard event of the Commonwealth Games. On finals nights, it will bring in 30,000 people. "When you're bringing in 30,000 people for the Commonwealth Games, and although the athletics track will be in Mars Stadium, there certainly needs to be consideration of where we'll put a warm-up track; there's massive corporate, hospitality, merchandising requirements... the Commonwealth Games comes with high-level security needs. "So certainly this is the opportunity to look at how we can fast track investment into that precinct, and look at opportunities around land acquisition, so this the foundation of that being able to happen." The Courier attempted to contact MOR Accountants. 1896 - John Valves is first founded 1954 - The company moves to Creswick Road from Armstrong Street 2002 - The business goes into administration 2002 - The company bought by "Richard Ince, who also operates the nearby Norvil foundry." 2007 - John Valves is awarded new contracts, helping save the business temporarily October 2008 - Liquidators chasing $22 million after closure of factory 2009 - The Creswick Road site goes up for sale 2010 - The former site goes up for sale again 2011 - Demolition works on the Creswick Road site continues 2015 - Council releases major events precinct plan 2018 - Ambitious plan made public to develop a new football oval at the site 2021 - Council allocates $10m to buy "land around Mars Stadium" If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/750cb0a5-7e71-44f4-8212-43531b0a468e.JPG/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg