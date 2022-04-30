news, latest-news,

Producing award-winning gin is at the heart of Ballarat's Kilderkin Distillery but offering distillery tours and gin masterclasses will be another focus when the family-run business opens the doors to a new premises. The gin makers will next week open its distillery door in a revamped warehouse of the former Sunnyside Woollen Mill in Hill Street, Mount Pleasant. Visitors will be able to taste a selection of Kilderkin Distillery's eight gins and three liqueurs as part of a gin flight, enjoy the Ballarat region's cheeses and go on a tour of the adjoining distillery. Masterclasses will soon be offered as part of the tours to give people an in-depth understanding of the distillery process, explaining the process of vapour infusion. Kilderkin Distillery brand experience and cellar door manager Anton Therkildsen said wine, craft beer and gin-based cocktails would be offered. The distillery currently has whisky and rum in production. "We are looking to make it comfortable, cosy and inclusive," Mr Therkildsen said. "We're not a bar but want to make it comfortable where people can come in, sit down for some drinks and catch up with friends." Mr Therkildsen said opening a distillery door was an exciting time for Kilderkin after previously operating out of a shared site in Alfredton. Kilderkin moved into the Hill Street building in December 2020, which BGT Youth Training Centre previously occupied, and underwent 18 months of renovations. "The craft spirit industry is at an amazing growth at the moment and we are happy to be a part of it," Mr Therkildsen said. Kilderkin is the first distillery to operate in Ballarat since the 1930s. Warrenheip Distillery was the first distillery to operate in Victoria after the practice was first legalised in the 1860s. Kilderkin Distillery owner and distiller Chris Pratt said visitors to the distillery would be able to learn about the history of gin in Ballarat. "We take them from the history in Warrenheip to the modern day," Mr Pratt said. He said people were really getting drawn into the gin-making process, following an increase in the liquor's popularity over the past few years. "We love talking to people about it. Some people want to know about garnishes to put in but some of them, really, ask questions about what flavours are in the gin," Mr Pratt said. Kilderkin chooses to vapour infuse its artisan gins with many different botanicals drawn from around the globe, including some unique Australian botanicals. Juniper is the main flavour requirement, but a mix of different botanicals is used depending on the style of gin. This year as part of the Ballarat Begonia Festival's 70th anniversary, the distillery released 'Scarlet Begonia', a specially crafted gin featuring begonia petals from the Ballarat Botanical Gardens. Mr Pratt believed there was potential in the Mount Pleasant area for hospitality venues, with Cubby Haus Brewing located nearby on Humffray Street South. The Sunnyside site has been undergoing a reinterpretation with buildings being repurposed for new uses. Kilderkin Distillery can seat 60 inside while an outdoor area due to open in the warmer months will seat 20 and 12 outside the front. Kilderkin Distillery will open its distillery door on Thursday, May 5. It will be open on Thursdays 11am to 5pm; Fridays 11am to 7pm; and Saturdays and Sundays 11am to 5pm. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

