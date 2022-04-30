sport, ballarat-cricket,

East Ballarat export Jack Lalor's breakthrough season has been recognised with selection in the Victorian Premier Cricket team of the season. The 21-year-old had a remarkable summer, finishing as Northcote's highest runscorer with 655 runs, including five half-centuries at an average of 40.94, while taking 15 wickets. Lalor also captained Northcote in the Vic Super Slam, excelling as a new leader in the club. The all-rounder has been touted as a contender for Victorian state selection. "I think it's probably every young cricketer's goal I guess (to play for their state), but for me at the minute it's probably just to try and be consistent, try and have a consistent year," Lalor told The Courier last year. "If you get runs on the board you put your name out there, they've almost got no reason why not to give you a crack at the 2nd XI cricket." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/bbc1b2e9-06f4-4bdc-aafa-805bb0c16766.jpg/r0_164_3294_2025_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg