Ballarat's first federal election candidate forum, organised by Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions, featured four candidates. As well as incumbent Catherine King, standing for the ALP, the Greens' John Barnes, independent Alex Graham, and the Australian Federation Party's Kerryn Sedgman also appeared, discussing climate policy and how their parties would approach it. It followed a rally, co-organised by BREAZE, from Civic Hall to Town Hall, demanding urgent action on climate change. Liberal candidate Ben Green was one of several not to appear at the forum, submitting an apology, as did the Liberal Democrats' Julia McGrath. The United Australia Party's Terri Pryse-Smith also One Nation's Rosalie Taxis also did not appear. The candidates faced questions about oil and gas moratoriums and what their response is to the Western Victorian Transmission Network Project at the Ballarat Tech School on Sunday afternoon, moderated by BREAZE president Mary Debrett. One of the questioners said the transmission lines were the "elephant in the room" when it comes to climate policy. Mr Barnes noted, when asked about the WVTNP, acknowledged the effect on communities, stating "future rollouts of transmission lines are so important to our renewable push", and called for stronger action on zero emissions policies from the ALP if it wins the election. Mr Graham spoke about his plan to reform the financial system, including a Universal Basic Income scheme, while Ms Sedgman, from Wheatsheaf, said her party's policies focused on nitrogen and soil regeneration, and she was particularly concerned about deforestation. Ms King pitched that a "decade has been wasted" under the Coalition in addressing climate change. Another forum will be held at the Ballarat Uniting Church on Thursday from 5.30pm. The rally, earlier on Sunday, featured several Ballarat community groups, from the Public Transport Users Association to the school-aged Ballarat Climate Co-Op, with costumed activists from Extinction Rebellion stopping traffic on Mair, Lydiard, and Sturt streets. BREAZE board member Sally Missing told the crowd of about 150 people at Town Hall "national leadership is needed", and launched a "candidate scorecard" on what's been announced so far on climate issues. "What we've been getting is climate denial, and now a shift to lies and obfuscation," she said. "I don't want my taxes spent on fossil fuels, I want them spent on a just transition to renewables." The federal election will be held on May 21, with early polling to begin on May 8. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/2f6c376d-e9f9-49b9-a4a2-3e5c62135e33.jpg/r9_0_3512_1979_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg