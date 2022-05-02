Every Monday, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from round three below. Statistics for Melton win's against Bacchus Marsh are still to be supplied.
The graphics are fully interactive so you can search for specific players, or list the statistics in your preferred format (in order of most kicks, possessions, goals etc).
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au throughout the entire season.
NORTH BALLARAT V BALLARAT
Ballarat 13.13 (91) d North Ballarat 11.11 (77)
SEBASTOPOL V REDAN
Redan 14.10 (94) Sebastopol 6.13 (59)
EAST POINT V LAKE WENDOUREE
East Point 15.12 (102) d Lake Wendouree 5.13 (43)
MELTON SOUTH V DARLEY
Darley 14.14 (98) d Melton South 9.11 (65)
