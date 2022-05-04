Lawyer says newborn daughter will motivate repeat offender to stay out of trouble

news, latest-news,

A Ballarat retail worker returned to his car after finishing his shift to find his door tampered with and left open and damage to the ignition that rendered it undriveable. Another victim of the same offender left her car in the driveway while she ran into her house to collect items and returned to find someone had stolen her mobile phone and bank cards in the time she was gone. Trent Bunney, 29, admitted to the offending and appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link from custody on Monday. He was also charged for rummaging through six vehicles that belonged to customers at a service centre, caused damage to another vehicle belonging to the owner and stole items from the site. The court heard Bunney attempted to break into a rear shed but was disturbed by the owner who was inside. In August 2021 police found a backpack in his bedroom containing a taser, knuckledusters, a flick knife, 250 grams of cannabis, steroids and cartridge ammunition. Defence lawyer Manny Brennan said Bunney had a long-standing issue with substance abuse and significant experience of childhood trauma. He said Bunney had committed some of the offending weeks after he had been released from prison on another sentence. He has a 49 page prior criminal history. "He has only been in the community for periods of two or three months at a time or even less than that," Mr Brennan said. The court heard Bunney's partner had given birth to their child the day before he was arrested and remanded on March 19, 2022. His partner gave evidence to the court they had plans to move out of Ballarat and live together after his release from custody. "I believe this is the wake up call he needed to stay on the right track. It would be extremely hard being in there and not being able to have met her," she said. Magistrate Letizia Torres sentenced Bunney to four months' imprisonment. "It is really up to you to turn things around. I hope this time around something will be different," he said. "This is constant offending, you really need to reflect on this." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/ebc6f664-4141-4bee-a24a-5933390d4822.jpg/r0_6_640_368_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg