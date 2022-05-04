news, latest-news,

Emotions poured over for trainer Ciaron Maher after securing his second Galleywood Hurdle with Saunter Boy at Warrnambool on Wednesday. The grey made amends for last year, when the beaten favourite in the race, in a stirring three-way finish - edging out St Arnicca ($8.50) and Out And Dreaming ($4) after 3200m. Having grown up and launched his training career in Warrnambool, Maher said it meant so much not only to return and get the win with Saunter Boy after the disappointment of 12 months ago, but also to share the moment with veteran jockey and close mate Steve Pateman. Pateman, who had previously won the Galleywood in 2012 and 2013, had to call on all his physical reserves to get the money. "He's a great mate, a very good rider. There's nobody more competitive," Maher said. Maher, who in partnership with David Eustace trains Saunter Boy out of the Ballarat arm of their multi-stable operation, said it was fantastic to salute with such a great horse. He said Saunter Boy ($2 favorite) as a reinvigorated horse after being sent to them by managing owner Australian Bloodstock when he was coming to the end of his flat career. Maher also paid tribute to the efforts of his Ballarat-based brother Declan. "The team has done a super job with him. Declan puts his heart and soul into the jumpers." RICHARD Cully tasted the ultimate as a jockey at the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. He won the Grand Annual Steeplechase twice, guiding home Chaparro in 2014 and No Song No Supper two years later. With his riding career behind him, the Irishman now trains a team at Burrumbeet. So it was a special moment for him when he returned to the winners' circle as a trainer on the second day of the three-day carnival on Wednesday. Cully produced Henry The Lion ($7) in the Warrnambool Greyhound Cup Maiden, 1700m. The four-year-old had been knocking on the door, with seconds at each of his first three starts in a winter campaign last year. He resumed from a break with his fifth career start at Stawell in mid-April and it was a delighted Cully after the gelding's break-through. "It's unreal." "We picked out this race some time ago." There was also the satisfaction for Cully of training a winner for prominent owner Sandy McGregor. Cully had enormous success on champion jumper Wells for McGregor, winning two Grand National Steeplechases, three Mosstropper Steeplechases and two Crisp Steeplechases. THE Ballarat wife and husband combination of Amy McDonald and Lee Horner scored with Once Were Lost in the Decron Dunroe Steeplechase, 3450m. Once Were Lost began his racing career in the stable of Lindsey Smith in Western Australia, winning his maiden at Bunbury in March, 2020. He then spent time in New South Wales before arriving at McDonald's stable early last year. Although placed over the hurdles and fences, he had not won in seven previous attempts over the jumps. Horner described Once Were Lost as a "legend" given the role he played at home when not racing. Horner said the six-year-old was an all-rounder, helping to calm down nervous stablemates. McDonald saddles up Master Poet in the $350,000 Grand Annual Steeplechase, 5500m, on Tuesday. They are part of a strong Ballarat influence in the race with Bit Of A Lad and Herberite (Ciaron Maher/David Eustace), Budd Fox (Henry Dwyer) and Eyes Are Blue (Declan Maher) also engaged.

