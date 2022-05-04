news, latest-news,

An application to remove ageing trees on both sides of the Avenue of Honour at Burrumbeet has been submitted to Heritage Victoria. The application states the proposed works involve the removal of 67 trees and the replacement of 71 trees, which includes four vacant locations, and the retention of 14 trees. The trees in need of replacement are located along the Avenue of Honour/Remembrance Drive, between Bo Peep Road and Lake Burrumbeet Caravan Park. The estimated cost of the works is between $90,000 and $100,000. Arch of Victory/Avenue of Honour Committee president Gary Snowden said the committee supported the project and the need to remove the trees to protect people's safety. He said the project formed part of the avenue's long-term management plan, which had seen a series of restoration/replacement schemes since 1997. "We have an arborist who works in collaboration with the City of Ballarat in making these assessments. We take advice of the experts on these matters," Mr Snowden said. The City of Ballarat and Arch of Victory/Avenue of Honour Committee prepared a heritage impact statement, which forms part of the permit application to remove and replant the trees. The heritage impact statement was submitted to Heritage Victoria because the Avenue of Honour is heritage listed and needs approval before works can be carried out. The heritage impact statement says the majority of the trees in question have reached the end of their useful life expectancy, while the proposed works will improve road safety. "The trees in question were planted 90 plus years ago and have reached the end of their useful life expectancy," the heritage impact statement says. "The majority of the trees to be removed are in a very poor condition and many have already had dying tops taken out for safety reasons. "The proposed works will enable the selection of tree species that take into account existing environmental conditions and future climate change. The proposed works will also have the added benefit of improving road safety, an ongoing concern for Regional Roads Victoria." Mr Snowden said an important aspect of the proposed project was the protection of the plaques located beside each tree with the names of World War 1 service personnel from Ballarat. He said the plaques that needed to be removed would be done carefully. "Part of the process is the protection or the collection and reinstallation of the plaques," Mr Snowden said. The trees to be removed include 63 Canadian poplars, one white poplar, one desert ash and two Dutch elms. They will be replaced with 31 English oaks planted on both sides of the drier south-eastern stretch of Remembrance Drive and 40 pin oaks on both sides of the wetter north-western stretch of the road. The heritage impact statement proposes the trees will be removed between April and May, and replacement tree planting will occur in June. It is not known how long it will take for Heritage Victoria to reach a decision on the application.

