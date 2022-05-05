news, latest-news,

A Melton South stalwart has been handed a three-week ban after pleading guilty to intentionally striking an opponent during the Panthers' round three loss to Darley. Brayden Wood was referred to the BFNL's new independent tribunal after striking Darley's Mitch Ward. Wood, who's played all three games for the Panters to date, was suspended for three weeks after pleading guilty to the charge. Meanwhile, Bacchus Marsh captain Jake Owen has been cleared of rough conduct after round two opponents Darley requested the Match Review Panel investigate an incident during the Cobras' one-point win a fortnight ago. The Match Review Panel referred the incident to the independent tribunal who after deliberation found Owen not guilty of rough conduct. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

