FORMER Ballarat Clarendon College student Lucas Hamilton has been named in the team BikeExchange for his third Giro d'Italia. It is hoped Hamilton and fellow Australian Damien Howson will be able to provide crucial support to team leader Simon Yates and the hilly stages throughout the three-week tour. The Giro d'Italia is the first of the three major European tours followed by the Tour de France in July and the Vuelta Espana later in the year. Head Sport Director Matthew White told greenedgecycling.com the Giro had long been a goal for the team. "The Giro d'Italia has been a big, big goal for the team over last few years and this year is no different. We have a really good squad with a lot of experience in Grand Tours and we will go into the Giro as one of the favourites for the race," he said. "It is a challenge we are looking forward to. Simon is coming off Vuelta Asturias and it was good preparation for him and for the rest of the team after an altitude block. "Thinking about the Giro, what we can always expect is a very tough back end to the race. The 2022 edition starts with three interesting stages in Hungary and after we will have a few challenges routes in the South of Italy with the Etna finish and with stage nine, climbing the hard Blockhaus. "Traditionally the Giro has always been the hardest of the three Grand Tours in the last week and this year is no different with many climbs in the Alps. "One thing for sure is there's always a surprise around every corner in the Giro and I think this is one of the attractions of the race and a reason we love it so much." Stage 1 from Budapest - Visegrad was held on Friday night

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/67ce459e-80ca-44c7-b925-427a61494733.JPG/r408_406_3984_2426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg