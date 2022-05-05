The Courier

231 Mill Street, Lake Wendouree | Architectural flair from the 1970s

By Feature Property
Updated May 10 2022 - 4:44am, first published May 5 2022 - 6:30am
Architectural flair from the 1970s | Feature property
  • 231 Mill Street, Lake Wendouree
  • Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Carparks 2
  • $1,850,000 - $2,000,000
  • Agency: Jellis Craig
  • Agent: Tony Douglass on 0418 555 973
  • Inspect: By appointment

This 1972 Ewan Jones architecturally designed home is a timeless representation of the 1970s lifestyle and the cool, relaxed vibe that accompanied it.

