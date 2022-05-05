news, latest-news,

Every Thursday night, The Courier is your one-stop shop for everything you need to know before the weekend's footy action. Ballarat coach Joe Carmody is a guest in this week's edition of Team Talk as his side prepares to build on a 2-1 record that has it sitting second on the ladder. Meanwhile, there's plenty happening in the Central Highlands Football League with a two-time AFL premiership player set to debut. Watch below. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/74dc3b00-a94c-44d2-98a4-2294f51c50cf.jpg/r111_52_3558_2000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg