Clubs outside the top eight of the Central Highlands Netball League ladder already face a make-or-break match-up just four rounds into the season as the top clubs continue running away from the pack. Five clubs still remain winless, with Bungaree unable to open its account on Saturday due to the bye, while the four other clubs appear just as likely to record a win as Bungaree. Creswick sits in sixteenth through three rounds as its tough start to the season continues with a match-up against the second-placed Springbank. Hepburn and Ballan also find themselves winless and facing top-of-the-table clubs in Learmonth and Rokewood-Corindhap, as the current gap between the top and bottom sides could potentially widen further. Waubra and Dunnstown both share a win each and have the chance to record an eight-point swing against similarly-ranked opposition on Saturday. If Waubra upsets Gordon and Dunnstown claims its second win of the season against Clunes, the league will boast six or seven clubs fighting it out for the final spots in the eight. While the mid-pack scrap goes on, the on-top Buninyong faces its first real challenge in Newlyn, with the two sides able to read each other already after both recording thumping wins over Waubra. Most of the sides down the bottom end of the standings look destined to stay there for at least another week, but other sides have the opportunity to revive their season. The fixture could see the four undefeated sides remain undefeated, but other results could just as easily open the league to an exciting 11-team battle for the top eight.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173708434/b462f005-aec2-48c1-a1a3-c6892b0a2bcf.jpg/r0_131_2952_1799_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg