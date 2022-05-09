news, latest-news,

NINE points from the past three games has made it official. The Vikings are back in town. And with back-to-back home games to come, the opportunity is now there for them to return to the top half of the State League 3 ladder. On Saturday, the Vikings produced their most complete performance of the year, thumping Moonee Ponds United 4-0, in a game that was all over within 30 minutes. Early goals to Jack Corrigan, who has recently come into the seniors from the reserves, Laurence Tombe who slotted his fourth goal in as many weeks and Tristan Romein had the game beyond doubt. Stewart Maylett on his return to the senior squad then finished off the work in the 73rd minute, putting an exclamation mark on the win. Coach Dan Hollingworth said it was clear the team had galvanised in recent weeks. "It was back to something we resemble," he said. "We were 3 up and then they just made it difficult for us to break down after that. "We had three or four good opportunity and didn't quite put them away, but I'd be more concerned if we were not creating those chances, creating them and not taking them is something that's pretty easy to fix. "They didn't really threaten us at all, it was a pretty comfortable clean sheet for us which was good. "It was a score we would have expected going into the game so it was good to be able to deliver on that." Impressing the coach was the raft of players that found themselves in goal scoring opportunities with the team not relying on one player to do all the work. "Laurence scored again, I thought Tristan Romein was fantastic for us, he played out the full 90 minutes and his form is terrific as well. "He did pick up a fifth yellow card for the season, which means he'll miss next week, but we think we've got the depth now to look at covering him. There will be a couple of changes but we'll work through that." Hollingworth said to pick up the perfect nine points in the past three matches had given the club back its confidence, moving the team up to fifth on the ladder. "We kind of targeted that," he said. "It was important to get those to get back to where we want to be. If we had have dropped a few more points along the way, it would have been a whole lot more difficult. "We know now we can come into Heidelberg this weekend on a high and on some good form. "They are third on the table, they lost to Sunbury last week and they drew 0-0 with Westvale who are on top of the table, so we know they can play. If we can beat them next week, we'll move to within one point of them. "We've got the two home games on the bounce now, Heidelberg and Point Cook."

