The Courier

Onballer makes strong claim with massive stats line | Ballarat Football Netball League Stars of the Week

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated May 10 2022 - 1:01am, first published May 9 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Onballer makes claim with massive stats line | BFNL Stars of the Week

An early Henderson Medal contender has reminded the competition of his class with a near-perfect performance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.