Onballer makes claim with massive stats line | BFNL Stars of the Week

An early Henderson Medal contender has reminded the competition of his class with a near-perfect performance.
Melton onballer Jack Walker racked up a league-high 194 ranking points in a dominant display in his side's five-goal win against Darley.
Walker finished with 47 disposals at 72 per cent efficiency, 11 clearances, 10 inside 50s, eight tackles and a goal.
The former Williamstown VFL player also topped the competition with 12 loose ball gets.
Walker finished second in the Henderson Medal count last season, two votes behind winner Lachlan Cassidy.
Sebastopol onballer Chase Dummett was the round's second-best performer with 186 ranking points.
Dummett finished with 39 disposals, of which 22 were contested, 14 clearances, nine inside 50s and three goals.
Redan young gun Cooper Craig-Peters continued his strong start to the season, racking up 167 ranking points.
The 2021 rookie of the year had 29 disposals, 13 clearances, 11 inside 50s and 11 tackles.
Despite only playing two games in the first four rounds, Craig-Peters leads the league in clearances (13.50 avg), inside 50s (8 avg) and hard ball gets (11.50 avg).
194 - Jack Walker (Melton)
186 - Chase Dummett (Sebastopol)
167 - Cooper Craig-Peters (Redan)
155 - Dylan Jones (Melton South)
146 - Shaun Wyatt (Melton South)
143 - Nathan Dunstan (Redan)
139 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
135 - Mark Orr (Melton)
131 - Jack Riding (North Ballarat)
131 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
