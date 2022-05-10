Three now share the lead at the top of The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year voting.
Darley ball magnet Brett Bewley has risen from second to the summit after earning one vote in his side's loss to Melton.
Melton's Jack Walker and Redan's Cooper Craig-Peters join the former Fremantle Docker at the top after both secured five votes for a second week in a row.
Walker racked up a round-high 47 touches at 72 per cent efficiency in the Bloods' five-goal win.
Craig-Peters finished with 29 disposals, 13 clearances, 11 inside 50s and 11 tackles.
Melton half-back Jordyn Cotter rose to second with a one-vote showing.
10 - Brett Bewley (Darley), Cooper Craig-Peters (Redan), Jack Walker (Melton)
9 - Jake Owen (Bacchus Marsh), Nick Rodda (Darley), Jordyn Cotter (Melton)
8 - Simon McCartin (North Ballarat), Ryan Carter (Melton), Daniel Kennedy (Ballarat), Aiden Domic (Ballarat), Nicholas Weightman (Ballarat), Nathan Dunstan (Redan), James Keeble (Sebastopol)
5 - Cooper Craig-Peters (Redan)
4 - Josh Gibson (Ballarat)
3 - Nathan Dunstan (Redan)
2 - Nicholas Swain (Ballarat)
1 - Mitchell McGrath (Ballarat)
5 - Chase Dummett (Sebastopol)
4 - James Keeble (Sebastopol)
3 - Hugo Papst (Sebastopol)
2 - Bailey Veale (Sebastopol)
1 - Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol)
5 - Sam Glover (North Ballarat)
4 - Ryan Hobbs (North Ballarat)
3 - Fletcher Loader (North Ballarat)
2 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
1 - Joe Dodd (East Point)
5 - Shaun Wyatt (Melton South)
4 - Dylan Jones (Melton South)
3 - Will Thornton-Gielen (Melton South)
2 - Dylan Conway (Melton South)
1 - Daniel Toman (Sunbury)
5 - Jack Walker (Melton)
4 - Mark Orr (Melton)
3 - Lachlan Phillips (Melton)
2 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
1 - Jordyn Cotter (Melton)
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
