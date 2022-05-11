A new volunteer-run program will help people attending job interviews access quality professional clothing, boosting their confidence and ability to make a good first impression with potential employers.
Suited for the Job launched at Barkly Square this week, a space jam-packed with quality blazers, trousers, shirts, shoes and accessories that is now open for appointments.
BGT operations and facilities manager Emma Hart said there was a need for the service in the community, particularly for vulnerable young people.
"A lot of people trying to get into training or work have low confidence or self esteem," she said.
"It is amazing what an outfit can do."
Program coordinator Sue Jakob said a smart outfit could change a person's confidence level.
"Talking to people in employment services, one lady said she had a young person who was going to an interview but said I have got nothing to wear to it," she said.
"For them to know they can get and choose their own outfit for nothing, it will make them feel more confident and give them an edge to help them get over the line to get a job.
"Also the money is a big thing, they can know they don't have to go without a meal this week to buy a decent set of clothes."
BGT's Reconnect team works with vulnerable young people to help get them into employment or training.
They and other community members can now book an appointment to visit the service and receive help from a volunteer stylist to choose an outfit for a job interview or occasion.
They can return and choose outfits for a week if they get the job.
"It is helping them feel confident and comfortable to go to a job interview and go to work," Ms Hart said.
A similar program shut down in Geelong and donated lots of clothing and accessories to the Ballarat program.
Ms Hart looked to introduce the program in 2020, but the project was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteer program coordinator Sue Jakob is now driving the project, as it runs without funding.
Her daughter Beth Jakob, a fashion designer and fellow clothing lover Oona Smith are volunteering as stylists to help visitors choose outfits that suit them and their needs.
"If someone has no idea where to start, we can help them with that," Beth Jakob said.
Ms Smith said she wanted to make it a safe and comfortable space, spending time with people to find out what sort of job they were going for and what they would be comfortable to wear.
Ms Jakob said the long-term plan was to expand services on offer to include hygiene products and services like free haircuts through collaborations with hairdressers.
She also has a vision to offer assistance with interview skills.
Call BGT on 5333 8600 or email suitedforthejob@bgt.com.au to book an appointment. Suited for the Job is currently open on Monday and Tuesday mornings.
The program is also looking for more volunteers.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
