WESTERN district cycling star Lucas Hamilton has moved into the top 20 of the Giro d'Italia after the monster stage up Sicily's Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano.
Hamilton, who rides for the Australian-owned BikeExchange team is 18th overall after finishing in a bunch just 2 minutes and 37 seconds behind the race winner Lennard Kamma who held on in a sprint finish from Juan Pedro Lopez after the two emerged from a 14-man breakaway.
Pedro Lopez's finish moved him into the race lead with Hamilton, who is riding as domestique for Briton Simon Yates, who is fourth overall, just 2 minutes and 27 seconds behind.
Headlining the stage was a motorbike which caused a crash bringing multiple riders to the ground in the early phases of the stage.
The vehicle belonged to the race convoy and was moving up alongside the peloton when it clipped a piece of roadside furniture.
