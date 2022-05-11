The Courier

McGrath Breast Care Nurse Joylene Fletcher guides patients like Emily Quinlan through their breast cancer journey

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 12 2022 - 12:22am, first published May 11 2022 - 11:00pm
SUPPORT: The relationship between breast cancer patient Emily Quinlan, 26, and her McGrath Breast Care Nurse Joylene Fletcher has been immortalised in a mural in Sydney to mark International Nurses Day. Picture: Lachlan Bence

When Emily Quinlan discovered a rock-hard lump in her breast last September, the thought that it might be breast cancer never really crossed her mind.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

