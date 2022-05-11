The Courier

Ballarat Olympian Gary Gullock pleads for stolen 1984 Los Anegeles silver medal to be returned

EM
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated May 11 2022 - 1:17am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary Gullock, pictured with his silver medal in 2004.

A Ballarat Olympic rower is pleading for thieves to return a cherished silver medal stolen from his home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EM

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.