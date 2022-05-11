A member of Ballarat's Jewish community has agreed with the state government's decision to ban the public display of the Nazi symbol, saying the move is constructive and socially applicable.
"Having more acceptance of diverse groups is good for the whole community," Ballarat Synagogue president John Abraham said.
However, though Mr Abraham welcomed the new bill, which will come into effect next year, he said in Ballarat he saw a shift of people becoming less accepting of anti-Semitic behaviour.
"Community standards have changed and this is the general consensus from what I've seen and heard from people in the Jewish community," he said.
"I have occasionally seen swastikas planted around, graffitied in the city and they are extremely offensive.
"I've had to remove the graffiti on occasions as well."
The bill, labelled the Summary Offences Amendment (Nazi Symbol Prohibition) Bill 2022, was introduced on on Wednesday by the Andrews Labor Government.
It will see anyone publicly displaying the Hakenkreuz, which is often referred to as the Nazi swastika, face up to a $22,000 fine, 12 months' imprisonment or both.
However, the bill also recognises the cultural and historical significance of the swastika for Buddhist, Hindu, Jain and other faith communities.
Former City of Ballarat intercultural ambassador and Hindu Bobby Mehta supported the ban saying it would ensure the swastika symbol was not used inappropriately.
"The misappropriation of the symbol by the Nazi Party is undoubtedly associated with painful memories and is a reminder of the evil that has been committed in the past," Mr Mehta said.
"Ensuring that the symbol is not used in this way going forward is extremely important."
In Hinduism, the swastika is an auspicious symbol denoting good fortune, prosperity and wellness.
Mr Mehta said the symbol was typically used by Hindu communities to mark religious activities and milestone achievements including purchasing a home or car.
"It is seen during religious celebrations and on many religious images, statues and materials related to the Hindu place of worship, the Mandhir," he said.
"It is one of the most important symbols in the religion."
While Mr Mandhir believed the government had taken the right approach to not ban the swastika symbol for Hindu, Buddhist and other faith communities, he said an education campaign was sorely needed.
"The changes announced by the government need to go hand in hand with a significant education and information campaign so that people know about and understand the peaceful use of the swastika in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism and how its existence in these religions dates far back and far beyond its abuse by Nazi Germany," he said.
The government, which undertook extensive consultation with religious, legal and community groups on the offence of the swastika, including its religious connotations, will continue to monitor the use of hate symbols and may consider the inclusion of additional symbols in the future.
Attorney-general Jaclyn Symes said: "As a government we want to do all we can to stamp out hate and give it no room to grow - banning the Nazi symbol sends a clear message that this vile behaviour will not be tolerated in Victoria".
Restoration efforts on Ballarat's 161-year-old synagogue will finally be completed and open for service next month Mr Abraham said.
"A tremendous job has been done to restore the building's structural issues, cracks and anything else that needed fixing," he said.
"We are very pleased with the community support we've received during the process and we can proudly say the Ballarat Synagogue is back in mint condition."
