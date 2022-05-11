The Courier
Victoria will become the first state to ban the public display of Nazi symbols

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated May 11 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
Ballarat Synagogue president John Abraham says the state government's decision to ban public displays of the Nazi symbol is constructive and good for community. Photo: Kate Healy.

A member of Ballarat's Jewish community has agreed with the state government's decision to ban the public display of the Nazi symbol, saying the move is constructive and socially applicable.

