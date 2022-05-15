The Courier

Council-owned Bakery Hill car park hits the market

By Maeve McGregor
May 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council-owned car park hits the market

The City of Ballarat is seeking development proposals for a council-owned car park in Bakery Hill, having resolved to potentially sell the site last month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.