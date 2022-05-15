Council-owned car park hits the market

The City of Ballarat is seeking development proposals for a council-owned car park in Bakery Hill, having resolved to potentially sell the site last month.
The site, located on the corner of Peel and Little Bridge Streets, was earmarked for potential private development as part of a council-led push to spur the commercial investment required to revitalize the area in line with its 2019 Bakery Hill urban renewal plan.
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the design brief accommodates a range of development opportunities, including mixed-use, retail, entertainment, office or housing.
"The [urban renewal plan] is the first step in an ongoing process to revitalise Peel Street and progressively restore Bakery Hill as a thriving economic centre and gateway to Ballarat," he said.
According to documents released on the City of Ballarat's tender website, council is - as a first step in the procurement process - seeking expressions of interest for the project, with the final sale contingent on whether the proposed development corresponds with its vision for the precinct.
"The aspiration is for [the precinct] to be an active and vibrant place during the day and night, and a sought-after place to live for a diverse range of people," it says, adding - importantly - that the proposed development must be capable of inspiring private investment beyond the "specific site".
Interested parties have until 1 July 2022 to submit expressions of interest.
