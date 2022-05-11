Road safety is not usually a laughing matter - but Thursday at Her Majesty's Theatre will see a night of comedy in support of just that.
A line up of local and international comics - Chris Ryan, Blake Freeman, Jay Wymarra, Prue Blake and Takashi Wakasugi - will perform at the Ballarat leg of the The Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) Roadshow.
MICF and the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) have partnered to bring 27 roadshows across the state from central and north eastern Victoria, to the south west, and Gippsland, encouraging audiences in the regions to drive safely.
Ballarat has seen two road deaths this year, up from this time in 2021, while eight people have lost their lives on roads across the Grampians region.
TAC chief executive Joe Calafiore said too many people were killed on roads in the region, and partnering with MICF gave a unique platform to highlight the dangers of drink driving.
"We're encouraging people driving to the shows to opt out of drinking alcohol - the easiest and safest way to avoid the risks, is to completely separate your drinking from driving," he said.
"Regional road deaths have increased this year, following what was one of our lowest years on record.
"In regional areas, we often travel at higher speeds over longer distances, so it's critical we make safe choices like not driving distracted, slowing down, buckling up and not driving after drinking alcohol or using drugs."
Of the 88 lives lost on Victorian roads this year, 53 have been in regional areas.
MICF director Damien Hodgkinson said the partnership enabled advocacy for safe driving with comedy lovers across regional Victoria.
"Interactive venue activations use humour to reinforce the TAC campaign message "Drinking & Driving. They're Better Apart"," he said.
"We look forward to seeing how audiences across the state engage with this important campaign."
