The Courier

Ballarat will celebrate IDAHOBIT Day with special outdoor cinema Drive-In Pride

By Erin Williams
May 11 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHOW TIME: From left, Showbiz Cinemas' John Bourke, CAFS inclusion and diversity lead Liz Hardiman and Tiny Pride's Ange Elson. Picture: Adam Trafford

Ballarat will celebrate IDAHOBIT Day with a special outdoor cinema event next week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.