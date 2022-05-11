Ballarat will celebrate IDAHOBIT Day with a special outdoor cinema event next week.
Hosted by Cafs (Child and Family Services, Ballarat), Drive-In Pride will showcase two Ballarat-produced documentaries focused on members of the LGBTIQA+ community.
Award-winning Australian feature film, Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt), will then be screened.
Organisers encourage school-aged children and families to attend the safe space event. They hope 140 vehicles will fill the Ballarat Showgrounds.
Cafs inclusion and diversity lead Liz Hardiman said it was important there was an event people could come to and feel safe together.
Cafs CEO Wendy Sturgess said Cafs celebrated diversity and strived to be inclusive in everything it did.
"Our ability to deliver Drive-In Pride is thanks largely to collaboration with local businesses and our project reference group who also value and celebrate diversity in our community," Ms Sturgess said.
IDAHOBIT Day (the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia) is observed on May 17 around the world.
The date was chosen to commemorate the decision to remove homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases by the World Health Organisation in 1990.
The Ballarat-produced documentaries, Out of the Closets; Into the Streets (Wind and Sky Productions) and Proudly Here (MDP Photography and Video in collaboration with Speak), share the stories of lgbtiqa+ people in the community and aim to increase awareness and encourage understanding and inclusivity.
Ellie & Abbie (& Abbie's Dead Aunt) is a heartfelt and hilarious queer teen rom-com from Sydney-based writer-director Monica Zanetti.
Drive-In Pride, which is being made possible through the government's pride events and festivals fund, will be held on Tuesday, May 17 from 5pm.
Tickets can be purchased via https://www.showbizcinemas.com.au/ballarat
