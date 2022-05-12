Playing-coach Tom German is excited about the direction Bacchus Marsh is headed in after signing on to lead the club again for the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
The extension will take German into a third year in the role and offers what he hopes will be a proper chance to challenge for the premiership flag.
Advertisement
Despite stepping up to the helm at the end of 2019, German is still to coach a full BFNL season due to COVID-19.
"The first couple of years have been pretty rough, but we're finally getting some continuity now, and it's nice to be playing games after a long pre-season," German said.
"I come up from Melbourne, and I enjoy it every time I go up to the club. They're good people, and they've really made me and my family feel welcome."
After an off-season recruitment blitz and a string of departures, a new-look Cobras outfit has won two of their first three games to see the club sit in the top half of the ladder.
"We're happy with our start. We've had three tough opponents (Ballarat, Darley, and Melton) in our first three games," German said.
"We have a fair amount of new fellas on our list, and they've really adapted to our game plan."
German said the club was also paying extra attention to its youth this season.
"The club's got some really promising junior footballers coming through. There are some really good under-17 and under-19 players and we've invested some time into them over the pre-season," he said.
"We have one eye on this year and one eye on the future as well."
The Cobras travel to play Redan this weekend with happy memories of their last trip to City Oval.
Bacchus Marsh restricted the hosts to a lone goal to celebrate its first win at the ground in over a decade.
"It's always a tough trip to Redan. We obviously had a good win there last season but they're a good, young side," German said.
"They have some really good older heads as well and good experience in there.
"We're expecting a really tough game and hopefully we can play the brand of football that we want and be right in there with the contest."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.