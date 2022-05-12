Outstanding Bridge Mall freehold | Commercial property

In a prime Bridge Mall location, this a wonderful investment opportunity that offers immediate rental return with owner/occupier options for the future.
Currently operating as a successful cafe downstairs and and professional rooms on the second storey, the property has loads of scope and potential, which includes Little Bridge Street access.
This historic period building forms part of Ballarat's heritage.
It features polished timber floors, original high ceilings and many quirky characteristics that provide much for those seeking to share the possibilities of the Bridge Mall redevelopment.
The property presents long term investors the chance to be ahead of market demand, secure long-term tenancy, or owner occupiers to utilise current commercial prices as a lead into the anticipated growth from the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The future in the mall looks very exciting with vehicle traffic flow to return and development to enhance the value of freeholds in the precinct.
