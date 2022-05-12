The Courier

100 Bridge Mall, Ballarat Central | Outstanding freehold opportunity

Updated May 12 2022 - 6:58am
Outstanding Bridge Mall freehold | Commercial property
  • 100 Bridge Mall, Ballarat Central
  • 200 square metres (approx.)
  • $950,000
  • Agency: PRDnationwide
  • Agent: Michael Edgar on 0407 332 040
  • Inspect: By appointment

In a prime Bridge Mall location, this a wonderful investment opportunity that offers immediate rental return with owner/occupier options for the future.

