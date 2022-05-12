Luxury home with elevated views | Feature property

Ideally situated in one of Ballarat's most tightly held and sought-after locales is this unique home that has it all: space, functionality, quality and rarity.
The beautifully presented home has spotted gum timber flooring, high ceilings, ornate cornices, individually designed ceiling panels and magnificent leadlight windows, including a stunning leadlight skylight in the centre of the home.
The home has three spacious bedrooms (all with oversized built-in robes), including a master with full ensuite. The central family bathroom has a bath, shower and quality timber cabinetry.
There is a formal lounge with amazing views and a separate family room complete with a gas log fire.
The large open plan well-appointed kitchen and meals area has stone benchtops, a glass electric cooktop, stainless steel oven with an added steam oven, dishwasher and ample cupboards and pantry space. Gas ducted heating and two split systems will ensure you're comfortable all year round.
Outside is an impressive undercover area, the ideal space for entertaining no matter what the weather.
The 1037 square metre (approx.) allotment includes low maintenance manicured gardens with full watering system, a wraparound veranda with amazing views, a security system for peace of mind, and an oversized double lock-up garage.
There is also a hobby room or work office with separate toilet and basin, a double driveway, and amazing under house storage.
This magnificent home is sure to impress and will not last long, so be quick to book your inspection
