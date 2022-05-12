Luxury home with elevated views | Feature property

The Courier

222 Norman Street, Ballarat North | Luxury home with elevated views

Updated May 12 2022 - 7:05am
Luxury home with elevated views
  • 222 Norman Street, Ballarat North
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $900,000 - $950,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Tash Guinea on 0439 831 058
  • Inspect: By appointment

Ideally situated in one of Ballarat's most tightly held and sought-after locales is this unique home that has it all: space, functionality, quality and rarity.

