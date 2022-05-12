Immaculate modern family home | House of the Week

As soon as you step through the front door of this property it instantly feels like home. Neat as a pin and beautifully maintained, the house sits on 620 square metres, and is definitely one that every house hunting family should inspect.
Featuring stunning gardens and multiple living areas, the property is conveniently located walking distance to schools, shopping and recreational parks.
With a contemporary design, the family home boasts five bedrooms, making it perfect for growing or large families.
The master bedroom has a spacious walk-in robe and a stunning ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles, and a beautiful outlook over the front gardens. The family bathroom has a bath and separate shower.
Built by renowned local builder Ballarat Custom Homes (formerly D.R. Gordon Homes), this is a house that has been built with quality in mind, full of impressive features such as square set ceilings in the main living area.
The house also has a separate lounge which is set up with a full theatre system - perfect for family movie nights or ideal for use as a rumpus room.
There is a large open plan family, kitchen and meals area, with a walk-in pantry, 900 millimetre cooking appliances, and plenty of bench and cupboard space, making it perfect for entertaining your extended family and friends.
You can also entertain your nearest and dearest in the amazing outdoor entertaining area. Complete with outdoor heaters and blinds, this space overlooks an inviting private backyard that's well maintained thanks to the easy-care garden.
Offering plenty of storage throughout, there are also ample power points and quality window furnishings.
The light, bright neutral colour palette means your existing furniture and other household belongings will complement the space effortlessly. Plush carpet in the bedrooms and floorboards in the living areas are ideal for modern living.
Other highlights include gas central heating and reverse cycle air-conditioning, guaranteeing you comfort all year round.
The double garage has direct access to the house and there's also side access to the property for boats, caravans and trailers.
The property is walking distance to Coltman Plaza, Siena Catholic Primary School, a number of parks (including the footy oval at Lucas Central Park) and easy access to the Western Highway.
Don't delay, contact the agency today for more information or to book your own inspection.
