BFNL game called off due to COVID-19

Ballarat Football Netball League game called off due to COVID-19

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated May 12 2022 - 11:49am, first published 10:00am
A Ballarat Football Netball League game has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak after a club found itself without enough players to field a team.

