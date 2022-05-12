BFNL game called off due to COVID-19

A Ballarat Football Netball League game has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak after a club found itself without enough players to field a team.
The reserves match between Ballarat and Melton has been abandoned under COVID-19 by-laws and protocols with the game to be split and each team set to receive two points.
Advertisement
Melton sits second on the ladder, four points above Ballarat in third.
The decision is supported by advice and recommendations from AFL Victoria.
It is the first time an outright football match in the BFNL has been called off due to COVID-19 while the rest of the round proceeds.
In a statement, the BFNL said: "the league supports the actions of the Ballarat Football Netball Club in dealing with this issue and thank them for their proactive stance and initiative to address the unfortunate circumstance where the available players do not allow for reserves to be played.
"State government protocols and league safety bylaws have been implemented to ensure the health and wellbeing of players, supporters and members of the football and netball community.
"A special thanks to the Melton Football Netball Club for their understanding and willingness to work with the Ballarat Football Netball Club to ensure games continue in a safe environment."
The matchday will run under a revised schedule due to the lack of a reserves game.
The under-19 footballers will play at 11am, followed by the seniors at 1pm.
Ballarat and Melton have both named full-strength seniors side for the top-of-table clash.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.